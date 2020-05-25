Table Rock Lake temporarily closes some area parks due to flooding

TABLE ROCK LAKE.– The following are temporarily closed due to high water levels:

Campsites 270, 271, 272, 274, 276, 278 and 284

The road to the marina is closed and limited parking, access to the marina is available through Campground 2

The section of the Table Rock Lakeshore Trail in front of the marina store dock

Table Rock Lakeshore Trail is closed from the Duck ramp on to the Boat Launch ramp and from the East end of Campground 1 to the upper parking lot at the marina

Picnic sites below the Table Rock Lakeshore Trail are closed

Campers who have existing reservations are being contacted and assisted with moving their stay.

