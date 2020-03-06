Table Rock Lake leaders listen to public ideas of lake management

BRANSON, Mo. – Table Rock Lake leaders are listening to your ideas, which will be used to manage the lake well-beyond the upcoming summer season.

“I think the issues are always going to be around making sure that the lake is beautiful, that the lake is safe,” Kieth Paglusch said.

Keith Paglusch lives in Kansas City but has a home on Table Rock Lake.

Like so many others, he came to the Dewey Short Visitor Center to share opinions on lake management with the Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee.

It’s a group that was formed in 2016 to review the most recent shoreline and masterplan for the lake.

“We have to ensure there’s a balance between public and private use and development all around the lake so that it doesn’t become so crowded like other lakes in the area that it becomes so dangerous that you don’t want to take your boat out on a holiday weekend,” Jay Townsend of the 208 Army Corps of Engineers said.

A series of meetings have been held to gather input and hear what landowners and lake lovers think.

The committee is hearing various opinions on rules that affect life on the water.

“137 decisions to improve solar power to boat docks around the lake,” Townsend said. “To improve marina buffer zones around the lake. And to look at the carrying capacity of the lake. How many boats can be on the water at one time and is that safe or is that not? And when will we projectedly meet that carrying capacity.”

“People have good opinions,” Paglusch said. And individuals ought to listen to those opinions and make logical decisions about what makes sense. But that whatever restrictions or requirements get put in are logical and make sense. As opposed to just putting restrictions in for the sake of restrictions.”

It’s ideas and input from meetings like this that could lead to changes that alter lake management plans that are already in place.

“413 so the Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee will take all the information they gather from these meetings to the Little Rock district commander and he’s going to make a decision,” Townsend said. Did we get the master plan right? Did we get the shoreline management plan right? Do we need to make adjustments to either one of those now while the book is still open?”

One more public input meeting is coming up for the Table Tock Lake Oversight Committee.

It’s Wednesday, May 6, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Dewey Short Visitor Center right off the dam at the lake.

You can also submit comments online here.