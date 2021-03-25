SWMO non-profits raise much-needed funds on “Give Ozarks Day”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Nearly 160 nonprofits in the Ozarks participated in Give Ozarks Day after a year of financial fears from the pandemic. In total, the fundraiser raised $710,577. That surpasses Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ previous record for online giving.

Ozarks First spoke with two groups that will be putting the funds it raised to good use: The Summit Preparatory School and the History Museum on the Square.

The Summit Prep School raised over $25,082 in its “Rally for Recovery.” School alumni families provided $7,500 in matching funds. It also earned a bonus of $2,500 with the most unique donors in an hour.

Communications officer Amy Maas says donations will support its current faculty and students on campus.

The History Museum on the Square raised around $1600, which will go towards operating funds. It will help keep the Museum’s lights on and keep the exhibits running.

Executive Director of the Museum John Sellars says the past year was tough on everyone, but especially businesses like his that rely on tourism.