Suspicious death under investigation in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A suspicious death is under investigation after a body was found in a burnt car.

Firefighters from the Nebo-Falcon Fire Department went to Bass Road and Walnut Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, over a reported vehicle on fire. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Department are a part of the investigation.

“We are currently working to identify the person in the burnt car. At this point we have a male victim, however, the age of the victim and the exact cause of death is undetermined pending an autopsy,” said Sheriff David Millsap. “The burned vehicle is a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse. There was no license plate on the vehicle.”

Millsap said the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control have been asked to help in the investigation.

“As we do in all suspicious death cases the Division of Drug and Crime Control assisted with the processing the crime scene,” said Millsap. “Currently Sheriff Office investigators are working with several surrounding counties regarding missing person cases, and stolen vehicle reports, as will as the Missouri Information Analysis Center.”