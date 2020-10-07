Suspects, victim identified in fatal car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department released information about the fatal crash on 2020 East Bennett and Fairway on Monday, Oct. 5.

Officers were dispatched on that day to Bennett over suspects possibly breaking into vehicles.

When the police arrived, they noticed a white box truck leaving the parking lot of a Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Glenstone. This truck matched the suspects’ car description, so police attempted to make a traffic stop.

The box truck didn’t stop for police and continued traveling northbound on Fairway Avenue. The vehicle didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Fairway and Bennett and collided with a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Beth Adams, 66.

Adams was taken to the hospital where police say she later died.

Two suspects were taken into custody:

Andrew Hammond, 20 year old male from Springfield and driver of the vehicle.

Seth Rievley, 20 year old man from Springfield and passenger of the vehicle.

Hammond was charged by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office with 1st degree tampering with a motor vehicle, felony fleeing, and second-degree murder.

Hammond is being held in the Greene County Jail with no bond. Rievley is being held on an unrelated Webster County warrant for failure to appear.