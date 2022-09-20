Friday shooting suspect Robert Parmley and the vehicle he is suspected to be driving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The vehicle of a Springfield shooting suspect was found abandoned by Springfield Police Tuesday afternoon.

As of September 20, the suspect, Robert Parmley, is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Springfield Police Department.

On September 16, Springfield Police investigated a shooting on the 1800 block of North Lyon Avenue near Calhoun Street.

Police said officers were called to the area because gunshots were heard just before 10:15 Friday morning. When officers arrived, they found Charles Tart’s body in a car. Police said Tart had been shot to death. He was 52 years old.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).