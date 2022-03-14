SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A victim had a gun pointed at him and got stuck in the window of a car driving away with the victim’s PlayStation inside.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the victim and two suspects met at Walmart after the suspects expressed interest in buying the victim’s gaming console called a PlayStation.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun during the exchange and the two attempted to drive away. However, the victim was stuck in the window of the vehicle as he tried to get his property back.

In the end, the victim was able to get his PlayStation back and the suspects drove away from the scene.

Springfield police say people can avoid this type of situation by using the Safe Exchange Zone in front of the Springfield Police Headquarters. The Department claims the zone is the safest place to meet unknown people for internet sales.

Police said the suspects in the PlayStation incident were not apprehended.