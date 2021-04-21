Suspects arrested in Phelps County homicide investigation

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo.- Two people have been arrested after their involvement in a homicide investigation in St. James.

According to the Phelps County County Sheriff’s Office, a man was found dead at the Economy Inn in St. James.

Authorities say not long after a notification went out to people in the area about searching for the suspects, an off-duty Phelps County Corrections Officer and her husband, a Sullivan Police Officer, got the notification. The two found the suspects walking along Highway 63 near Highway 28 in Maries County.

The couple watched the suspects until troopers with the Highway Patrol arrived. The suspects were taken into custody without incident.

“The investigation is ongoing, but information indicates that no one else was involved. Both suspects will be transported to the Phelps County Jail pending warrant application for Murder,” the release states.