JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, someone was shot and taken to the hospital in Jasper County.

Deputies showed up to the scene at County Rd. 270 where two people inside a home had an altercation that leads to one of them being shot.

the victim went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two people involved knew each other and are being interviewed.

The investigation is still ongoing.