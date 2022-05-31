SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the husband of a woman who was shot to death Saturday night, May 28, 2022.

Police found Ada Hodgkins with gunshot wounds when they were called to 2652 S. Glenview Avenue. Hodgkins died of her injuries at a hospital.

Springfield Police investigators with the Homicide Unit identified Hodgkin’s husband, Jacob Hodgkins as a suspect in the case.

On Sunday, an arrest warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Hodgkins. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

In a news release, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges in the felony complaint are allegations and reminded the public that Jacob Hodgkins is presumed innocent until a conviction if a conviction were to occur.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this crime to contact the department at 417-864-1810. Anyone can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.