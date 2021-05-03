Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Branson West

BRANSON WEST, Mo.- A suspect is in the hospital after leading deputies on a chase that led to an officer-involved shooting Monday.

According to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader, a shooting happened Monday morning south of Branson West, and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s car. Ozarks First is waiting to hear from authorities about the condition of the first victim.

The suspect led police to Branson West, where another shooting between deputies and the suspect occurred in front of the King Food Saver.

Sheriff Rader says no deputies were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story.