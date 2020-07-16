Suspect in weekend shooting arrested after stand-off with Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police arrested the person wanted in a weekend shooting on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Police responded to a house just east of Mercy Hospital on East Cherokee Street after a caller told them the suspect from the shooting was in the home.

Pipe bombs, according to the caller, were also in the home.

Fire crews haven’t found explosives in the home, but say there was a pipe bomb found at the shooting scene on Sunday, July 12.

Springfield Police Sergeant Ryan Russell explained what happened at the home.

“We got information that he [the suspect] was here, but he also had some pipe bombs, so my patrol guys came out, established a parameter, tried to call him out, he wouldn’t come out, so we notified our SWAT guys and they came out. Eventually, he came out.”

The stand-off lasted several hours, but officers arrested the suspect after he came out of the home.

The victim in the shooting on July 12 was shot in the leg. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.