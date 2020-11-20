Suspect in serious condition after Webster County officer-involved shooting

ROGERSVILLE, Mo.- Four law enforcement agencies are investigating an officer-involved shooting from Thursday night.

According to Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole, deputies responded to a domestic incident on Highway B just north of Rogersville. Sheriff Cole says a long standoff took place and suspect came out holding an AR-15.

The Sheriff says the suspect was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition; no officers were injured in the shooting.

Sheriff Cole says this is a “highly volatile and dangerous situation,” and the investigation is still on-going.

The four agencies investigating are the Greene, Lawrence, Webster County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.