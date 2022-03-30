TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — Police have an individual in custody relating to a Texas County homicide investigation reported on Monday (3/28/22).

Investigators in the case said the male suspect is the only one involved, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Office said there is no danger to the community and no charges have been filed against the suspect at this time.

On Monday, deputies found the body of 31-year-old Nikki Goodchild on Pine Flat Drive near Eunice with gunshot wounds. This was after callers reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Police said additional information will be released as charges are filed.