Charges filed in Christian County deputy shooting

OZARK, Mo. – Christian County prosecutors have charged a man in connection with Tuesday’s vehicle theft, manhunt, and shooting of a deputy.

Jenson Faught, a 33-year-old from Berryville, Arkansas, has been charged in the shooting of a Christian County sheriff’s deputy on August 24th. According to Christian County Prosecutor Amy Fite, Faught is charged with:

4 counts of first degree assault on a special victim

4 counts of armed criminal action

Burglary in the first degree

Unlawful use of a weapon

Resisting arrest

Property damage

The deputy was shot in the neck but is recovering at home and is expected to be back at work in about a week.

Faught began by stealing a truck from a convenience store in Taney County and then driving it to Ozark where it became disabled.

He then walked to a residence and attempted to steal a vehicle from the homeowners at gunpoint. When he was unsuccessful, he fled into the woods.

The homeowners called 911 and Christian County deputies responded and began to search for Faught around noon.

About 3 and a half hours later, deputies received another 911 call that placed Faught in the area of Elk Valley Road.

Christian County deputies were joined by deputies from Stone County, Webster County, and Greene County, as well as Springfield Police Department officers and Missouri State Highway Patrol officers.

Faught barricaded himself inside a garage building and fired at officers and deputies when they tried to call for him to come out.

One Christian County deputy was shot in the neck during this exchange and was safely transported to a local hospital.

The Greene County SWAT Team was called in to release gas into the garage building to force Faught out, causing Faught to surrender.

A small fire began inside the garage building, which the Christian County Fire Department quickly put out with minimal damage to the structure.

Officials in Taney County came to Ozark yesterday and processed the stolen vehicle Fought had abandoned before the melee.