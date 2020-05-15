Suspect fled to Mexico after sexually assaulting three children in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Police believe a suspect fled to Mexico after allegedly sexually abusing three children in Springfield over several years.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jesus Guadalupe Rincon-Moncada. Police have been unable to locate him for the past two years during the investigation.

Rincon-Moncada has the following charges:

Four counts of Attempted Excitement of a Child,

Sexual Misconduct or Attempt Involving a Child

Four counts of First-Degree Statutory Sodomy

First degree Attempted Statutory Rape

Four Counts of Child Molestation

According to a probable cause statement, a 14-year-old victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and told authorities of instances over several years where Rincon-Moncada had abused them. She says one of the incidents occurred at their old house when Rincon-Moncada was playing Hide and Seek with her. When Rincon-Moncada found her, he asked if she wanted to play a finding game and asked her to point to different parts of his body. The victim said another time she woke up to Rincon-Moncada, trying to take her underwear off.

She said there were several times she was alone with Rincon-Moncada, and he would show her photos and videos of naked people and make her touch him. She said one day after leaving school sick, she tried to record Rincon-Moncada on her school laptop, but Rincon-Moncada sat down next to her and told her if she were planning to tell anyone they wouldn’t believe her.

She said one time she woke up to Rincon-Moncada, touching her so she ran to the bathroom and he grabs her arm to stop her, but she yanked back her hand and ran to take a shower.

A 13-year-old victim was also interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, and she described Rincon-Moncada coming home really drunk one night and touching her.

Another victim told police when she was fifteen or sixteen Rincon-Moncada would rub his body against her. She also says he would come in her room at night and stand and stare at her.

A witness told police he saw Rincon-Moncada rub the victim and that it got so bad that they would barricade their bedroom door so Rincon-Moncada couldn’t get in.