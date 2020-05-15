Suspect fled to Mexico after sexually assaulting three children in Springfield

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1444555106911.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Police believe a suspect fled to Mexico after allegedly sexually abusing three children in Springfield over several years.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jesus Guadalupe Rincon-Moncada. Police have been unable to locate him for the past two years during the investigation.

Rincon-Moncada has the following charges:

  • Four counts of Attempted Excitement of a Child,
  • Sexual Misconduct or Attempt Involving a Child
  • Four counts of First-Degree Statutory Sodomy
  • First degree Attempted Statutory Rape
  • Four Counts of Child Molestation

According to a probable cause statement, a 14-year-old victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and told authorities of instances over several years where Rincon-Moncada had abused them. She says one of the incidents occurred at their old house when Rincon-Moncada was playing Hide and Seek with her. When Rincon-Moncada found her, he asked if she wanted to play a finding game and asked her to point to different parts of his body. The victim said another time she woke up to Rincon-Moncada, trying to take her underwear off.

She said there were several times she was alone with Rincon-Moncada, and he would show her photos and videos of naked people and make her touch him. She said one day after leaving school sick, she tried to record Rincon-Moncada on her school laptop, but Rincon-Moncada sat down next to her and told her if she were planning to tell anyone they wouldn’t believe her.

She said one time she woke up to Rincon-Moncada, touching her so she ran to the bathroom and he grabs her arm to stop her, but she yanked back her hand and ran to take a shower.

A 13-year-old victim was also interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, and she described Rincon-Moncada coming home really drunk one night and touching her.

Another victim told police when she was fifteen or sixteen Rincon-Moncada would rub his body against her. She also says he would come in her room at night and stand and stare at her.

A witness told police he saw Rincon-Moncada rub the victim and that it got so bad that they would barricade their bedroom door so Rincon-Moncada couldn’t get in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now