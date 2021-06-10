Suspect charged with murder in Springfield shooting on E. Atlantic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The suspect involved in the shooting death of 41-year-old Christopher L. Kuder has been charged.

Court documents say 22-year-old Mickal O. Johnson has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Johnson shot Kuder around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at a home in the 1400th block of E. Atlantic. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kuder with a gunshot wound; he later died in a hospital from his injuries.

Springfield Police say detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This marks the 11th homicide in Springfield in 2021.

