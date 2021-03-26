Suspect arrested and charged in homicide investigation at the Welcome Inn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man has been charged with a homicide at the Welcome Inn Thursday.

Court documents say 32-year-old Matthew Borg has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police responded to the extended-stay motel Thursday morning to call that a man had been shot. That man has since been identified as 26-year-old Dylan A. Hill.

SPD asks anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This investigation marks the fifth homicide in Springfield in 2021.

