Fatal shooting at Am Pm Food Mart leaves one dead, one in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A deadly shooting last night has left one dead and led to one arrest.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the victim was shot at the Am Pm Food Mart on Kearney Street. The victim arrived by personal transport to Cox North Hospital, was transferred to Cox South Hospital due to the severity of their injuries and later died at the hospital.

The investigation of the case led the Springfield Police Department to a residence on the 1100 block of North Clay. After a short standoff, the suspect was taken into custody. A second person in the home is being questioned but is not a suspect.

Police have not found a motive at this time.