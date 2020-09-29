Suspect arrested after car chase, officer-involved shooting in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. — A burglary in Phelps County ended with a police car chase and an officer-involved shooting.

At Three Squirrels Winery in Saint James, Missouri, a burglary was reported to the police.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the suspect’s vehicle was seen in Rolla and a county deputy began to pursue it.

After several exits and U-turns, the suspect wrecked their vehicle and the foot pursuit began.

The pursuit lasted around one-third of a mile before the suspect pointed a gun at the officers.

While the suspect was pointing their gun, an officer shot the suspect in the shoulder.

The suspect was arrested and flown to an area hospital where they are in stable condition.

