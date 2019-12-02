Survey suggests economy slowing down in 9 Midwest states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A new monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy is slowing down in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S. trade war with China continues.

The overall index for the region slipped into negative territory at 48.6 in November from October’s 52.6.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, says the ongoing trade war and slow global growth is hurting manufacturers in the region.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.