Survey shows teens are vaping more while adults are vaping less

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mo. — While vaping and e-cigarette use is an epidemic among teens, a survey shows adults in the United States are vaping less.

That’s according to the annual National Health Interview Survey.

It shows that between 2017 and 2018 vaping for young adults increased significantly.

But that didn’t happen for middle-aged or older adults.

We want to let you know that Missouri Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference tomorrow on the topic of vaping.

We will tell you what he has to say on news at 5 p.m. tomorrow night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now