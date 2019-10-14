Survey shows teens are vaping more while adults are vaping less

Mo. — While vaping and e-cigarette use is an epidemic among teens, a survey shows adults in the United States are vaping less.

That’s according to the annual National Health Interview Survey.

It shows that between 2017 and 2018 vaping for young adults increased significantly.

But that didn’t happen for middle-aged or older adults.

We want to let you know that Missouri Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference tomorrow on the topic of vaping.

We will tell you what he has to say on news at 5 p.m. tomorrow night.