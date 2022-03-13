SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Big plans are in the works to untangle a pair of congested intersections on the city’s north side.

According to Ozarks Transportation Organizations, drivers sometimes experience delays of up to 20 minutes while trying to pass through the interchange of I-44 at Kansas Expressway/Route 13, and the nearby intersection of Kansas and Norton Road. Several ideas are in the works, including flyover ramps, a reconfigured intersection, or rerouting Highway 13 to a brand new interchange with 44.

Before transportation planners decide on a fix, they want to hear from you. Ozarks Transportation Organization is currently hosting an online virtual meeting and survey. It’ll be open through March 21.

Details can be found on the website, North13study.com. Here, you can read about the plans, take a look at the proposals, ask questions, and leave your comments.