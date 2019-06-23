Survey says Springfield drivers unsatisfied with traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to survey results released by the city of Springfield, many people in the city think there’s too much traffic congestion.

“It’s something that we constantly work on,” Cora Scott, with the city of Springfield, said.

“The citizens survey told us a couple of things regarding traffic, in particular, and the overall appearance of the community and with traffic, it was no big surprise,” said Scott. “Challenges with traffic flow are what citizens usually, typically point out and it’s been the number two priority identified by citizens over the last four surveys.”

One of the areas the city plans to focus on now that the survey is done: Battlefield and Fremont.

“Battlefield is one of our biggest, busiest roadways in the city,” Scott said. “Traffic flow and maintenance of streets is really among the priority for citizens everywhere and I think traffic flow sometimes really is a matter of perception, depending on where you’ve lived in the country.

“If you live here, and that’s what you experience when you go out and drive, then we understand. We’re going to keep continuing to improve that traffic flow.”

How does the city plan on fixing these roads and intersections?

“The city is getting ready to embark on a comprehensive planning process which, is essentially a land use plan on steroids,” said Scott. “How do we grow into the future? What does that mean for roadways and just infrastructure?”

According to Scott, the city of Springfield will be using money collected from the quarter-cent, voter-approved capital improvement and transportation sales tax to make improvements on roadways.