Surge of donations at local thrift stores cause extra sanitizing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thrift stores in Springfield are taking new measures to ensure donated items are not contaminated when they make it on to store shelves.

Both Goodwill and the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Springfield say they are now sanitizing all donations and waiting 72 hours before they start sorting and pricing items.

Amanda Tomlin, manager at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, says their storage is completely full from donations and because of new safety measures.

“We were just super busy, the pick ups are booked for three weeks right now,” said Tomlin. “And there’s a whole new process with taking in donations. We bag up all the clothing, we spray it down with Lysol and disinfectant and then we bag it up and set it to the side for 72 hours. We try to get that out as soon as possible but we do take time to wipe every single thing down.”

Goodwill is also requiring every customer to wear a mask. Both stores have also put stickers on the floor to guide the flow of shoppers and make sure customers are staying 6 feet apart.

The store manager at Goodwill, Carlene Mayberry, says the three day rule applies at their store as well as a new process for donating.

“We have set up containers out there,” said Mayberry. “We put their own things in there to keep them safe. We do not touch them, we bring them in and put them on an overload. That overload is isolated for 72 plus hours so then we bring them back in and work them and put them out for the public.”

Donations are still accepted at both stores. Goodwill requires their shoppers to wear a mask.