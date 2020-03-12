Supporters of Medicaid expansion say it’s “a matter of life and death”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Supporters of Medicaid expansion say getting it on November’s ballot is a matter of life and death.

The Fairbanks Community center hosted doctors, patients, mothers and other community members to voice their support for Medicaid expansion in Missouri.

More than 150 organizations have endorsed the expansion, saying it would lead to nearly 230,000 more people being covered.

Those who oppose expansion say it would be too expensive for taxpayers, while those who support it say it would bring more than $1 billion dollars in federal tax money back to Missouri.

Victoria Altic is a supporter of Medicaid expansion and says we can’t keep paying these taxes and not receive the benefits.

“We can’t afford to not do it. We’ve been paying for it,” Victoria Altic, the Springfield resident. “We need to start using the money to actually fix our communities and help us.”

The campaign has collected more than 75% of the 172,000 valid voter signatures required to bring the issue to the ballot. They expect to reach their goal by the submission deadline in early May.