Supply shortages impact local holiday shoppers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Supply chain disruptions continue to impact businesses and customers alike.

With holidays coming up, local experts said it’s important to buy early and plan to purchase fewer items.

With Halloween, this weekend, last-minute shoppers are out and about getting what they need.

“It’s like Black Friday, but times a thousand,” said Springfield Spirit Halloween Store Manager, Jayme Weston.

Weston said he is urging customers to come to get their costumes as soon as possible due to shortages.

“Because of the shortages with shipping and what not, not just our store, but even our website has been hit really hard,” Weston said.

Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce President, Matt Morrow, said nobody truly knows how long shortages may last.

“Whether you’re talking about extreme workforce shortages, wage pressures, shipping or supply chain interruptions, all of those are unique and challenging and they’re all really the result of us doing something that our economy was never really designed to have happened to it, which is to turn it off and then try to turn it back on again,” Morrow said.

Morrow said it’s impacting small and large businesses here in the Ozarks.

“Even if your philosophy isn’t China plus one, it probably needs to be something plus one,” Morrow said. “Even if none of your supply chains go through China, there’s probably value in having a couple of distinct ways to get product.”

Evangel University Chair of Business Department, Eveline Lewis, said the big demand for Halloween costumes can be a learning lesson for Christmas.

“Restrain ourselves from buying something that we don’t need,” Lewis said. “Right, so a necessity, we just buy necessity. We are in a pandemic, and we still are dealing with this. The new normal is maybe not getting everything we want for Christmas and it’s ok, life is going to go on.”

Morrow said the chamber helps connect businesses with each other to further discuss how they can navigate challenges.