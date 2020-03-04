Super Tuesday could foreshadow results of MO Primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Super Tuesday has big impact on the eventual Democratic nominee and could have an impact on what Missouri voters decide to do in Missouri’s primary, says Dan Ponder, Ph.D, a political science professor at Drury University.

He says voters may have a better idea of who will become the potential leader for the nomination heading into next week.

“It’s the first real big, sort of, preview…of what the support is and where it is,” Ponder said. “Either way, on Tuesday the 10, I think Missouri is going to have some impact because, like I said, about a fifth of the delegates available that day are going to come out of Missouri. People are going to really start to look at electability and viability – viability to make it to the nomination based on their perceptions of electability in November is going to have an impact, a big impact, on how people are going to calculate their votes next Tuesday.”

March 10 is Missouri’s Presidential Preference Primary.