Sunshine Street resurfacing underway, traffic delays anticipated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Construction has officially begun on Sunshine Street this Monday, a little more than a week after weather caused delays.

Last night around 6 p.m. crews started working to resurface parts of Sunshine Street, pushing all the way to Glenstone Avenue.

With efforts finally underway, the city of Springfield says crews will work their way East.

Remember: at least one lane in each direction will be open at all times – but you should still expect traffic delays. Make sure to add some time to your commute or reroute.

Moving forward, the city says weather will have a big impact on how the project progresses. Paving can only be done when it’s warmer than 45 degrees outside. Crews also have to make sure it won’t rain the next day after milling.

Crews will be working night and day on the project, but mostly at night to avoid traffic issues.

The resurfacing project is expected to be finished in December.