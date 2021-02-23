Sunshine Elementary slated for second phase of work this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — The Springfield school board recently signed off on the second phase of construction at Sunshine Elementary, a project funded by the 2019 bond issue that has proved more complicated than expected.

The board voted to spend an additional $2.17 million on the school located at the corner of Sunshine Street and Jefferson Avenue, pushing the overall cost of the project to $16 million.

The original project included constructing a new addition including a gym that doubles as a storm shelter, a reconfiguring of the landlocked campus, and the renovation of a historic building.

While many of the district’s bond projects have been completed early or on time — and in many cases, under budget — Sunshine has not been as lucky.

Travis Shaw, executive director of operations, said it is not unusual to encounter some unknowns in a major overhaul of an older building.

To read the full article by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.