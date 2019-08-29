Sunshine Elementary approved for renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A contract has been approved and construction is about to start for one local elementary school

Sunshine Elementary is breaking ground for its construction project on Thursday August 29.

Crews want to fix address accessibility and security issues, while also adding a safe-room gymnasium and allow up to 350 students to be served at the school.

Carson-Mitchell Inc was chosen as the contractor for the renovation. The renovation is expected to cost around $11,089,600.

Construction is expected to take about a year and be completed in August 2020. This is part of SPS’s plan after the passing of Prop S in April.

This is a developing story.