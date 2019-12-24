Summersville man charged following fatal crash

HOUSTON, Mo (ORN). – A man involved in a fatal wreck earlier this month has been charged.

Online court records indicate 26-year-old Tanner Beasley of Summersville was charged with DWI involving the death of a non-passenger, 2nd-degree assault, a misdemeanor careless and imprudent driving, and misdemeanor making a false report.

A Highway Patrol report regarding the accident states the accident happened around 6:14 am on Saturday, December 14 on Highway 137 north of Willow Springs, when Beasley’s southbound Jeep crossed the center line and into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Jessica Messex of Willow Springs.

A passenger in Messex’s vehicle, 30-year-old Heath Wadkins of Mountain View, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A probable cause statement provided to Ozark Radio News states that following the wreck, Beasley denied being the driver of the vehicle and had a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit at .180.

No court date has been set. Bond was set at $500,000.