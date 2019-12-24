Summersville man charged following fatal crash

Local News

by: Ed Button, Ozark Radio News

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_6953044750879508414

HOUSTON, Mo (ORN). – A man involved in a fatal wreck earlier this month has been charged.

Online court records indicate 26-year-old Tanner Beasley of Summersville was charged with DWI involving the death of a non-passenger, 2nd-degree assault, a misdemeanor careless and imprudent driving, and misdemeanor making a false report.

A Highway Patrol report regarding the accident states the accident happened around 6:14 am on Saturday, December 14 on Highway 137 north of Willow Springs, when Beasley’s southbound Jeep crossed the center line and into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Jessica Messex of Willow Springs.

A passenger in Messex’s vehicle, 30-year-old Heath Wadkins of Mountain View, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A probable cause statement provided to Ozark Radio News states that following the wreck, Beasley denied being the driver of the vehicle and had a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit at .180.

No court date has been set. Bond was set at $500,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women Vietti

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories