Summer Solstice Art Fair showcases 30 artists from around the area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Celebrating the arts and kicking off the start of the summer season.

People braved the heat for the Summer Solstice Art Fair at Lafayette Park

The solstice is next Sunday, June 20, and marks the official start of the season.

The Moon City Creative District hosted the event showcasing nearly 30 artists from around the area.

There was also some live music and demonstrations from artisans showing how they create their works.

The festival also brought people to check out the Moon City itself, a district north of Commercial Street made up of residences and studios home to artists, and designers.

Steve Miller & Linda Passeri /Show Coordinators) “This is a way to like bring them in, for the exchange of commerce or friendship, fellowship,” Steve Miller one of the Show Coordinator said. “It’s just a great way to like really bring moon city and the idea of an arts district to life.”

“It’s a very calm show it’s a very pleasant show, and the walkthrough is nice there is always good music, the artists are always so friendly, and we have such a good collection of artists, and I really enjoy that,” Linda Passeri the other Show Coordinator said.

It was the fourth year of the Summer Solstice Art Fair.