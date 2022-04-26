SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Summer activities are right around the corner, but help is needed to make it all happen.

Officials with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board said they’re still needing workers to fill numerous positions at their pools and ball fields.

“We want to open all of our pools this summer, but the key ingredient to that is having enough lifeguards to staff all of those pools,” said Jenny Fillmer Edwards, Springfield-Greene County Park Board Public Information Administrator.

Edwards said if they don’t get enough lifeguards, it will affect the pool schedule. She said that could mean fewer days open or fewer pools open this season.

“Yes, it does have real consequences,” said Edwards.

Park-goers said they hope the positions get filled.”It just won’t be as fun of a summer,” said Jarell Williams, who goes to the park frequently. “The summer won’t be as fun.”

Edwards said last summer the struggle was bringing back programs during the pandemic.

“Not everything was open and fully operational last year,” said Edwards. “This year, everything is open, and everything is operational, so we really need to fill a lot more positions than we had last year.”

The goal is to open all six outdoor pools. Edwards said if this doesn’t happen, it truly comes down to not having enough lifeguards.

“When we’re not able to have all of them open, which we haven’t the past couple of summers, it’s frustrating to folks,” said Edwards.

The pools are open through the middle of August. Officials said they are also in desperate need of umpires for games. Individuals as young as 15 can be hired for many of these positions.

To learn more, click here. https://parkboard.org/jobs