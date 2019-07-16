Summer heat causes concern for local farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The first heatwave of summer begins Wednesday July 17, causing some concern for local farmers.

Farmer Brad Gray said the heat doesn’t have much impact on crops that thrive on the sun but for cold weather crops it can be difficult.

The crops will have a higher chance of surviving the heat if they are properly watered everyday. The crops that do survive through the summer will do most of their blossoming in August or September when it cools down.

The crops that will likely last through the heat are Okra and Watermelon.

This is a developing story.