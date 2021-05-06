Summer camps coming back after new CDC guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Summer camps are getting ready to go back in session, this time with new guidance from the CDC.

The Summit Preparatory School says this is a small step towards getting back to normal.

Jasper Kimmons has been a camper at the Summit for seven years.

“Think it’s just the excitement of what’s new because every year they have new camps,” Kimmons said. “We always do new activities.”

Last summer, his session was one month long instead of the usual two.

“All my favorite camps were still there,” Kimmons said. “But I know for some people that a lot of camps got canceled.”

But this year, he’ll get the full experience.

“It gives me a reason to get up off the couch from watching TV and go have some fun and play with friends,” Kimmons said.

“Summer camp this year will look a little bit different than it has in years past, and even different from when it did last year,” Amy Maas the Communications Officer for The Summit Preparatory School said.

The CDC says campers can get within three feet of each other but should be six feet apart when eating or drinking.

Maas says the Summit’s ‘camp raven’ will follow those practices and continue to focus on cleaning.

“Handwashing is very important, whether it’s in a pandemic or not,” Maas said. “I don’t know if the end is in sight but we’re going to be here, in the long run, no matter what to support our students and faculty.”

“Last summer we had just only for the kids that are already enrolled with us,” Cynthia Barraza the Head of Discovery Garden Montessori School said. “We didn’t open it to anyone in the community.”

Barraza says the Discovery Garden Montessori School will fully open its camps again.

“Following all of those guidelines and keeping stable groups,” Barraza said.

She says having new campers not only helps build relationships, it benefits the school.

“Some of the kids that come for the summer end up staying with us for the school year,” Barraza said.

“This summer will also be a little different than our typical year,” Zoe Zelonky the Youth Program Director at Springfield Little Theatre said. “We usually would hundreds of kids in the same room and that won’t happen with COVID of course.”

Zelonky says the Springfield Little Theatre will have small groups of 10 to 15 people.

“Last year we didn’t have live performances at the end of the camp,” Zelonky said. “We sent out a digital version. But this year we will have live performances again and we’re excited to bring that back.”

Zelonky says performing live at the end of camp will give kids great experience.

The Discovery Garden Montessori School and the Springfield Little Theatre say it will also follow the CDC’s recommendations.