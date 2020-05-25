Suburban Kansas City officer shoots, wounds suspect

RAYTOWN, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) – A Raytown police officer in suburban Kansas City has shot a suspected in an armed confrontation.

The Kansas City Star reports that the latest officer-involved shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, when Raytown police were called for a disturbance involved a possibly armed person.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident, says arriving officers confronted a suspect, and moments later, an officer shot the suspect, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have not identified the suspect or the officer who fired. It’s the second shooting of a suspect by a Raytown officer in recent weeks.