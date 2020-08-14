Substitute teachers critical to keep education going this year

FILE – In this July 24, 2020 file photo, Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va. The Justice Department is highlighting a number of actions school officials should take to increase safety, including improving mental health resources, monitoring social media accounts and improving physical safety measures. The report was released Tuesday and was a culmination of a federal school safety working group. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On a given day, about 285 substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and clerical staff are needed in the Springfield Public School District to keep classes going.

The district is the largest in the state, with a total of roughly 3,600 employees.

This year, like almost every aspect of our new normal, substitutes will be even more critical to keep learning inside and outside of the classroom.

Penney Rector, Chief Human Resources Officer for Springfield Public Schools, says, the district works with Penmac Staffing to hire and schedule substitutes daily.

Right now, the district has about 800 of its previous 1,100 substitutes returning for the next school year. Although it’s hard to put a number on how many the district may need by the first day of school, Rector says Penmac is continuously taking applications.

Rector says changes at the state level regarding how many hours retired teachers can come back to work each year has been extended for the fall semester.

Typically, a retiree would only be able to teach for 550 hours per school year without losing retirement benefits. It totals to about half the school year.

Missouri has recently lifted that restriction, allowing retirees to fill in full-time without losing any benefits.

Rector says the state is also working on lowering the qualifications for substitute teachers. New requirements may include additional training and a high school diploma in place of the typical 60 hours of college credit to be eligible for the position.

