Substance use disorder survivors learn a new tool to aid in recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Those who have survived a substance use disorder gathered at the Springfield Recovery Center to learn how they can positively share their recovery story.

“You don’t have to identify yourself by something negative. You don’t have to speak down on yourself every single day, and kick yourself over and over and over, reminding yourself of the past. You can move beyond that. You can do so many great things,” says Marlisha Jones. Jones is in her 11th year of recovery.

David Stoecker hosted the workshop. His goal was to help those share their story so that they could be in a better position to ask for help.

“We’ll be looking at using language that does more good than harm,” said Stoecker.

Stoecker said during his presentation that those in recovery tend to get caught up in sharing things from the past.

“A lot of times we get wrapped up in the war part of it or the illness part of it. And instead of sharing about all the amazing, positive things we’re doing now, we get caught up sharing the things we used to do in our past. And we reinforce the way people look at people like us,” said Stoecker.

“Hearing these things, it changed the way that I thought about my recovery and how I presented myself to other people,” said Jones.

Jones began using meth when she was 16-years-old and was arrested multiple times over the course of ten years. Her path towards healing didn’t start until she shared her story with others.

“Your words matter. What you speak about yourself, other people will believe. We’re fighting against a stigma,” said Jones.

Stoecker says his presentation came at a crucial time in the Ozarks.

“According to Dr. Rachel Winnograd and the MIMH team, Greene County saw a 120 percent increase in opioid deaths the first six months of this year compared to last year. Tom Van De Berg, who’s the medical examiner, for March through June of this year and total drug overdoses period, we saw an 88.5 percent increase this year compared to last year,” said Stocker.

Below are preliminary findings of opioid-involved deaths from DHSS for the first six months of 2020:

Overall statewide increase = went from 500 to 716; 43% increase

St. Louis City and County combined increase = went from 225 to 332; 48% increase (**note this is lower than what we have previously publicized because this refers to the residence of the decedent whereas the Medical Examiner data we’ve reported on recently is based on location of death)

All other counties (excluding STL City and County) = went from 275 to 384; 40% increase

Deaths in Greene County went from 17 to 37 according to the Missouri Institute of Mental Health.

Stoecker says people should use words like recovery or substance use disorder as an appropriate way to talk about healing.

Those who wrote their testimonies at the workshop will get a chance to have their story professionally filmed in January.