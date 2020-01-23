JOPLIN, Mo. — A recent study suggests 25% of autistic children are undiagnosed.

A CDC report says early identification is key in treating children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

A clinician at the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism in Joplin says some children do not receive a diagnosis until their late teens and even early adulthood.

So, medical professionals are working to bring that statistic down and provide access to treatment earlier.

“According to American Pediatric Association a very solid diagnosis can be made between 12 and 18 months and so they have a new recommendation out very recently suggesting screenings starting as early as nine months using something like the MCHAT or similar tool,” said Kristy Parker, clinical director at Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism.

Parker adds early intensive behavioral intervention can lead to better outcomes for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.