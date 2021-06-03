Study shows Springfield is one of the fastest-growing areas in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new study says Springfield is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state.

Mark White is an Associate Extension Professor at the University of Missouri Extension.

He reviewed the U.S Census Bureau’s population estimates for 2021

He learned Missouri’s growth is uneven throughout the state, but places like Kansas City, St. Louis and even Springfield are thriving.

“This growth means more taxpayers, more workers, more customers and more homebuyers,” White said. “By contrast in places where there are shrinking populations, places such as the Missouri Bootheel, those are places that likely face diminished tax bases, smaller labor pools and consolidating schools.

“So, the impacts of these population trends can have real consequences for places and the trajectory they’re on can mean a lot for their future.”

White says Springfield is the state’s third fastest-growing metropolitan area.

Greene County is the largest county in the metro area, and he says if trends continue, it will soon become the state’s fourth-largest county.

Behind St. Louis, Jackson and St. Charles County.

Greene County would surpass St. Louis city as a result.

“In Greene County, specifically there’s been growth in places across the board,” White said. “Both natural increase, domestic in migration, and then over the past decade, international migration, which some of it I assume is due to the presence of Missouri State University because we tend to find around the state that places with universities have higher levels of international migration than places without.”

White says between 2019 and 2020, Christian County was the third fastest-growing county in the state.

Ozark and Nixa are the main reasons why.

Click here to see White’s full study.