Study says pandemic stress, anxiety has heavy impact on college students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The COVID-19 pandemic has put mental health problems in the spotlight, especially for college students.

According to a survey by active minds, 86% of college students are experiencing stress or anxiety due to the pandemic.

Doctor Doug Greiner, a mental health clinician at Missouri State University, said the stress and anxiety from the pandemic is coupling with the pressures and expectations of college life.

“Each student has really been dealing with this in kind of their own way,” said Greiner. “Given all the circumstances, I think thats been a real challenge for students. And there’s really nothing that they’ve been through that’s helped them prepare for anything like this. I mean, really if you think about it, nothing any of us have been through has really helped us prepare for this moment.”

Greiner said it’s important for students to remember they are not alone and to seek help if they feel overwhelmed.