Study over Branson’s live music industry released

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson’s Chamber of Commerce is looking over an analysis of the city’s live theatres. The analysis is being called the first step to double down on the city’s live music industry.

A London firm, Sound Diplomacy, worked over a year to highlight strengths, weaknesses and possible opportunities for those who work in live theatre in its study.

The main focuses for the study were:

A marketplace analysis of Branson’s theatre industry.

An economic review of Branson’s theatre industry.

A comparative analysis of Branson’s theatre industry against other successful, like-minded live music cities worldwide.

Recommendations and a comprehensive live music strategy to strengthen Branson’s theatre industry health.

Among some of the ideas in the 133-page report, one is Branson creating a performing arts incubator where artists and performers can host workshops and classes. Another idea was to create a songwriters festival to highlight local and regional talent.

Grant Sloan, vice president of member engagement in Branson’s Chamber of Commerce, says these ideas now need to move forward.

“So what’s most important is that we don’t sit this on the shelf,” said Sloan. “We have said, the business community has said that we need to double-down on the live music show industry as a driver of tourism in Branson.”

Sloan says Sound Diplomacy gave them a template on how to accomplish its suggestions.

“What you have to have happen is community stakeholders come together to start implementing these strategies,” said Sloan. “Luckily, Sound Diplomacy gave us a timeline, a roadmap over the next four years how to implement these 13 recommendations. The next step is really kicking off this process.”

The study will now be a living document, updated with yearly data from members of the theatre community. The data for the study was gathered before the COVID-19 pandemic.