SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– This Friday marked the last snow day of the week, the gloominess replaced with sunshine and clearer roads.

The perfect conditions for kids of all ages to get outside and play. “I’ve just been stuck inside, kinda,” Springfielder Nora said.

The third and final day of this week’s snowstorm has many soaking up the sunshine. “We’ve just been inside the past couple of days,” MSU student Erika Fox said. “Today, we just come out.”

For this in downtown Springfield, there’s no better place than Jordan Valley Park for sledding and playing in the snow. This week Springfield saw record-breaking amounts of snow on Thursday, mixed with temperatures well below freezing.

Cold like this has some young Springfield natives showing out-of-towners how to layer up. “I have like two layers up and three layers down here, so that’s how we live,” Nora said. “I don’t feel my fingers,” laughed Felipe Obando, an MSU student from Chile.

Missouri State University international students from Chile arrived in Springfield on Sunday, saw unusually warm temperatures on Monday and by Wednesday witnessed their first real, seasonal snow.

“This is my first time that I know how this feels,” MSU student Juan Pablo Pino said. “It’s amazing.”

“It isn’t my first time with this,” Obando said. “Now is my first time I see very much snow in a city.”

These students welcomed a few days off from school.

But as temperatures are finally expected to reach 40 degrees on Saturday, with snow on its’ way out, school will likely be back in session come Monday. “The snow days and the school breaks were nice, but it’ll be good to get back into a routine again,” MSU student Carsyn Bowman said.

Even though it still felt warm outside today – despite a high of 28 degrees – the coldest temperatures of the storm are forecasted for tonight, when wind chills could drop as low as -3°F.