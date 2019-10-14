Students looking to improve their ACT score will soon have more options

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– More options are coming for students looking to improve their ACT scores.

The ACT is about to change for the first time in its 60 year history.

Students will soon have the option to re-take individual sections of the ACT. Previously, students wanting to re-take the test for a better score in a particular section would have to take the entire test over again.

Students will be able to compile their best sections from different tests to make a “super score”. Students can retake one section of the test they did poorly on without having to repeat the entire exam.

The ACT has five sections: Reading, English, Math, Science, and Writing.

Testing experts say the exam can be mentally exhausting for students. Kristen Fischer of Sylvan learning of Springfield says this could be a game-changer for students wanting to increase their college admission chances.

For the first time, students will also have the opportunity to take the ACT online at an official testing center rather than on paper. Both options will remain available for students.

