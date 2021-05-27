Students excited for summer break after challenging school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Teachers, parents, and students of Springfield Public Schools have completed their last day of the 2020-2021 school year, an academic year full of masks, online learning and changing schedules.

Tracy Daniels, the principal of Sunshine Elementary School, was complimentary of the students and employees at her school.

“Although it was trying and we are exhausted and ready for a break, I couldn’t be more proud of the way our students and staff have handled such a wild year,” said Daniels.

One first grader at Sunshine Elementary, Brooklyn Harris, is just excited to celebrate her birthday with her family.

“It’s going to be my birthday, and me and my mom are going to spend time with me and my friends and we’re going to have a whole fun day,” said Harris.

Sydney Cottengim, a fifth grader, is ready to go on vacation.

“Going to go to the beach and hangout with my family, and hangout with my friends,” said Cottengim. “I think I’m taking one of my friends to the beach with me too.”

If parents would like to sign their kids up for free summer meals through Springfield Public Schools, click here.