Students back on campus for Hollister Summer School

HOLLISTER, Mo.– The district understands that not all families will feel comfortable with sending their students to campus for seated summer school. Therefore, both sessions of summer school will be offered virtually and seated. Session #1 of summer school will be from May 27 to June 23 and session #2 runs July 6 to July 31.

During this unprecedented time parents have stepped up in a big way to help educate their children. Now that they are returning to work, the administration and staff at Hollister want to step up and help parents by providing a safe environment for their children while they are at work.

During summer school the district offers free breakfast, free lunch, and free transportation to and from summer school.

We spoke with the Superintendent of Hollister Schools, Dr. Brian Wilson. He says having his students back in the classroom feels like a holiday. “Hey, this is like Christmas, and I think whenever you reflect back on when you were a young child, how excited you are about Christmas. That’s what we are. We’re very excited to have our students on campus. We do understand that it is going to be a little bit different from when we left, but we’re excited to have them back on campus.”