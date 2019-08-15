Student walker statues placed in front of elementary schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s pedestrian safety program, “SGF Yields”, will be installing five “student walker” statues at local elementary schools.

This morning, the first one was installed near Pittman Elementary.

The new installation includes the mister walker statue plus a new child-sized silhouette.

Students are even encouraged to name the ‘student walkers’.

‘SGF Yields’ also goes into classrooms to give presentations and curriculum to help students, teachers and parents connect with the statues

Traffic safety professional Mandy Buettgen says the superhero theme aims to engage kids.

“really gets the kids to pay attention. That way they learn to be responsible for their own safety.” Said Buettgen. “To not just trust the crosswalk or trust the traffic signal. They learn to pay attention and look out for potential dangers. And take charge of their own safety. And they really get excited about that. And that’s what we need.”

Additional statues will be placed at Horace Mann, Williams, Bingham and Mcgregor elementary schools in the coming weeks.