NIXA, Mo.- The Nixa School District says a student died at Nixa Juinor High on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

According to a letter sent to parents, the student was an 8th grader at the school.

“Today in class, the teachers, crisis response team, and counselors talked with the students about the situation and their feelings. Please be sensitive to any changes in your child’s behavior. Over the next few days, encourage your child to express his or her feelings and listen attentively,” the letter states.

Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s teacher, school counselors, or the administrative staff if there are any concerns about other student’s reactions to the incident.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the student’s death.