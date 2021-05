STONE COUNTY, Mo.– Southern Stone County Fire Protection is currently working on putting out a “fully involved” structure fire.

The fire on Jones Cove Road in Branson West was first reported at 10:21 a.m.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

White River Electric has been requested to aid with live wires currently down in the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.